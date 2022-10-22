Hair relaxers and cancer

Is it true that using hair relaxers can cause cancer? Your kind explanation will be deeply appreciated.

Funke (by SMS)

Some hair relaxers and straighteners contain chemicals that have been shown to disrupt normal body cells. This is why the products have been associated with higher risks of breast and ovarian cancer. This incidence is more among blacks because black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities.

