The official Instagram account of the controversial singer, portable has been taken over by hackers.

The manager of the singer, Babyluv made this known in a statement on her Instagram on Wednesday morning.

She said, “we regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue.

She further warned portable’s fans to disregard any message, post or request coming from the compromised account as the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

“Please note that portable and his management tear have no control over any content that will be posted from the hacked Instagram account from this moment on. We are taking immediate action to regain control and restore the account to its rightful owner. In the meantime, we kindly request your patience and support during this challenging time,” she explained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NAF Airstrikes hit illegal refineries, militants’ camps in Cross Rivers — Spokesperson

Several Airstrikes conducted by the Air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have successfully destroyed three illegal refining sites in Rivers State and three militant/pirates camps in Cross River State, respectively...….…

Tinubu’s academic journey should baffle Nigerians — Atiku





Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised fresh worries about the academic journey of President Bola Tinubu, which has no evidence of primary or secondary school qualifications, saying that all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused by it..……

Oil Theft: Fubara faults FG for awarding security surveillance to individual

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has faulted the Federal Government of Nigeria for awarding contracts for security/surveillance of oil pipelines to an individual or a few persons asserting that the development won’t help the fight against oil theft......