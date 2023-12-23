The Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) has gathered positive feedback as beneficiaries of the hormonal Intrauterine device (H-IUD) express high satisfaction with the family planning method.

The organisation recently concluded an introduction and scale-up program aimed at encouraging the adoption of the Hormonal-IUD, with remarkable success reaching 48,588 people across Delta Oyo and Plateau States.

As part of its dissemination exercise, CCSI key stakeholders from State Ministries of Health, State Primary HealthCare Development Agencies from the three States and the Federal Ministry of Health, who shared insights into the widespread acceptance of the Hormonal-IUD method.

The program aimed to provide women with another reliable and long-term contraceptive option, contributing to overall family planning efforts in the Nigeria.

During the event, the stakeholders commended CCSI for its impactful initiative, noting that the awareness about Hormonal-IUD has increased across all three states highlighting the effectiveness of the program in reaching and resonating with diverse communities.

Deputy Director, Family Planning Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Gabriel Ortonga emphasized the importance of such initiatives in addressing reproductive health issues and ensuring that individuals have access to a variety of family planning options.

“The acceptance of the Hormonal-IUD, as demonstrated across Delta Oyo and Plateau States, is a significant achievement. This success highlights the importance of providing individuals with a variety of family planning options, ensuring that they can choose the method that best suits their needs and preferences” Dr. Ortonga remarked.

Executive Director, the Centre for Communication and Social Impact, Babafunke Fagbemi, spoke about the significance of the program and its positive impact on community health. “We are delighted to see such a favorable response to the Hormonal-IUD method. It reaffirms our commitment to promoting accessible and effective family planning options. Thi is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the willingness of communities to embrace innovative solutions for better reproductive health.”

Beneficiaries who opted for the hormonal IUD method shared their satisfaction, emphasising the minimal side effects, and the long-term duration of the contraceptive.

Many expressed gratitude for the comprehensive awareness campaigns conducted by CCSI, funded by Catalytic Opportunity Fund (COF) and administered by the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), which played a pivotal role in dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding family planning methods.

As the scale-up of the Hormonal-IUD gains momentum, it is expected to contribute significantly to reducing unintended pregnancies and empowering women to make informed choices.

