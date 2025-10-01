GWR ‘Sexathon’: Five controversial comments from Mandy Kiss

Controversial Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has continued to trend online for the past few days following the announcement of her plan to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest number of sexual partners in one day.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post, where she shared a flier bearing the GWR logo. The post revealed that the attempt was scheduled to begin on October 30.

According to the flier sighted by Tribune Online, the target was to engage with “100 men” within 24 hours, with the event scheduled to take place in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“100 men for 24 hours. I can and I will,” Mandy wrote in the caption.

Following the announcement, GWR dismissed the proposed attempt by Mandy Kiss, saying the body does not monitor such records. Reacting to the plan, GWR stated, “This is not a record we monitor.”

However, despite the dismissal of the attempt by GWR, the controversial internet sensation doubled down on her plan to proceed, saying that she would record herself if the world-recording body failed to acknowledge her attempt.

She said, “Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men, I’m the owner of my pussy. If you don’t record it, I will record it myself.”

The development, however, took a new turn when a monarch in Ogun State, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, petitioned Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, calling for the arrest of Mandy Kiss following her intention to engage sexually with 100 men in 24 hours.

The monarch described the plan as “shameful, disgraceful, and a stain on Nigeria’s reputation.”

Following the call for her arrest by the monarch, Mandy Kiss made a U-turn on her intentions to engage sexually with 100 men.

Reacting to the call for her arrest in a TikTok video, Mandy Kiss admitted the announcement was not real but a desperate publicity move to revive her dwindling online presence.

“I was just trying to see if I was still relevant. Everywhere was dry on my page, so I came up with the idea to boost engagement and get adverts,” she explained, adding that she could not afford legal battles.

However, Mandy Kiss, who was recently named Lagos State Kick Against Drug and Substance Abuse (LASKADA) ambassador, is not new to controversy, as the content creator has often been in the news for controversial statements.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at five controversial comments from Mandy Kiss.

1. “Men always leave after sleeping with me”

In September 2023, during an interview with OAP Nedu Wazobia on the Honest Bunch podcast, Mandy Kiss expressed frustration that many men she dated would lose interest or end relationships after intimacy.

She explained that this was painful because she felt used despite believing she had qualities that should sustain relationships.

She said, “It has not been easy for me [as regards finding true love]. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness. I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I’m still getting dumped.

“They [suitors] will come, and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave,” she lamented.

2. “I regret tattooing Naira Marley’s face on my lap”

While reacting to the death of Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad in September 2023, Mandy Kiss said she regretted tattooing the face of rapper Naira Marley on her thighs.

This came after allegations linked the Marlian boss to the sudden death of the singer.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Mandy expressed regret for idolising the Marlian Music boss.

She wrote, “I regretted the day I tattooed ur face on my laps, Naira Marley. You’re a big m*ss. Best day of my life is June 30 d day I erased ur face.”

3. “I like girls”

In a video that generated widespread criticism online in January 2024, the controversial content creator revealed her admiration for women.

According to her, she finds females very attractive. In the video, she is seen professing her love for women with an expression of pure bliss on her face.

“I like girls. I like girls so much. I just don’t know why but I like fine girls so much.”

4. “I lost opportunities to sleep with rich men last year because I was acting a good girl”

In another controversial video in 2023, she lamented missing opportunities to have sex with wealthy men in 2022.

According to her, many opportunities to make money passed her by after she turned down offers from rich men who had approached her for affairs.

She said she acted like a “good girl” because she was worried about what bloggers might publish about her.

She vowed that 2023 would be different, as she was ready for anything and determined to enjoy life.

She said, “Last year I threw away a lot of opportunities to sleep with rich men because I was acting like a good girl, being shy and afraid of what bloggers will post about me but this year I’m ready for anything.”

5. “Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men”

In her most recent controversial comment in September 2025, Mandy Kiss insisted that nobody could stop her from sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours. She had earlier announced her plan to embark on a Guinness World Record ‘Sexathon’ with 100 men within a day.

However, the proposal was rejected by GWR, which maintained that the body does not monitor such records.

Despite GWR’s rejection, she insisted on going ahead, declaring, “Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men, I’m the owner of my pussy. If you don’t record it, I will record it myself.”