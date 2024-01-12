Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has declared her support for Dauda Abdulfatai who is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for longest ironing marathon

The lawmaker, in a press statement issued by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja on Friday, said the daring spirit of Abdulfatai and the belief that he can achieve such a lofty dream and be recognised internationally amidst challenges needs to be supported.

This, she said, despite youth restiveness that would have occupied his mind, Abdulfatai chose to be different and make a name for himself and the good people of Kogi Central.

She noted that as a Senator from Kogi Central, whatever the outcome of the marathon, she would support the young man for his daring spirit and determination to be different.

Dauda Abdulfatai hails from Okehi local government area of Kogi and he is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon ironing after his application was approved by GWR.

If successful, Abdulfatai will break the earlier record set by Gareth Sanders, 28, a cleaning company manager from Bristol, United Kingdom who broke the world record for non-stop ironing after ironing around 2,000 items for 100 hours from 26 to 30 October 2015.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE