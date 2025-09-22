GWR: Nigerian content creator, Mandy Kiss, set to have s3x with 100 men in 24 hours

Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, better known as Mandy Kiss, has announced plans to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest number of sexual partners in one day.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, where she shared a flier bearing the GWR logo. The post revealed that the attempt is scheduled to begin on October 30.

According to the flier sighted by Tribune Online, the target is to engage with “100 men” within 24 hours.

The event is expected to take place in Ikorodu, Lagos, although the specific venue was not disclosed.

“100 men for 24 hours. I can and I will,” Mandy wrote in the caption.

It is still unclear whether Guinness World Records has approved or will recognise such a category.

This is not the first time such a record has been attempted. In 2004, American adult film actress Lisa Sparxxx was reported to have had sex with 919 men in 22 hours in Warsaw, Poland.

She later clarified that the event actually involved about 150 participants over a 7.5-hour period. Despite the publicity, Guinness World Records has never officially recognised the claim.

