Christopher Olusa, a 24-year-old postgraduate student at the Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Akure, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for the longest speech marathon.

Clocking in at 112 hours and 12 minutes, he surpassed the previous record of 90 hours and 2 minutes, held by Ananta Ram, a Nepali individual, from August 27th to August 31st, 2018.

Although Christopher Olusa initially aimed for a target of 120 hours, he fell short of reaching the targeted goal.

According to reports, Christopher commenced his speech marathon at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, September 11, 2023, and concluded at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023.

https://x.com/NTANewsNow/status/1702768879129272553?s=20

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE