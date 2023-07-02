As the 26-year-old chef based in Ondo State, Adeola Blessing Adeyeye, set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours, food enthusiasts, cooks, media and visitors have been thronging the arena on its second day.

Adeola who commenced her cook-a-thon challenge on June 30, 2023, in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Council of Ondo State, is expected to conclude the marathon cooking on July 6, 2023.

While giving a detailed analysis of her planned attempt, including the proposed duration and the rules she would follow, her manager, Ayotunde Fagbamiye, disclosed that following a thorough review and assessment, GWR acknowledged her request and gave her the go-ahead to proceed with the record attempt.

Fagbamiye added that Chef Deo is optimistic and fully committed to completing the task and becoming the new record holder of the cook-a-thon.

He said: “She got the approval to embark on the cook-a-thon from Guinness World Records. We were very happy when we received the mail that she could proceed to break the record for a cooking marathon for a person.

“She is energetic; she is ready to cook for 150 hours. She is passionate about it and determined. I’m very sure she will make it to the end successfully.”

Speaking on the analysis of the planned attempt, the manager of the chef, Ayotunde Fagbamiye, said Adeola has prepared an extensive menu featuring a wide range of dishes and various delicacies.

With Chef Deo already over 45 hours into her challenge as of press time, her attempt to break the GWR has begun to generate significant interest and support from her community and beyond.