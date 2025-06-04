Gwandu Emirate dispute ends as Supreme Court rules against Jokolo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday brought to a close a legal battle that has spanned nearly two decades over the Gwandu Emirate throne, nullifying the reinstatement of Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo as the 19th Emir of Gwandu.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the Kebbi State High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit originally filed by Jokolo, citing his failure to first exhaust internal dispute resolution procedures as required under the Kebbi State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law.

Relying on Section 5(4) of the law, the Supreme Court ruled that aggrieved persons are mandated to submit a formal complaint to the Governor of Kebbi State before approaching the courts.

“This suit was filed prematurely, without first complying with the requirement to present a complaint to the governor. Consequently, the trial court lacked jurisdiction, and its judgment is a nullity,” Justice Agim stated.

Jokolo, who was removed from the throne in 2005 under controversial circumstances, had secured a favourable ruling in 2014 from the Kebbi State High Court, which ordered his reinstatement. That ruling was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal in Sokoto in 2016.

However, both the Kebbi State Government and the current Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu-Bashar, challenged those rulings at the Supreme Court, arguing that proper legal procedures had not been followed.

The apex court upheld their appeals, determining that both the High Court and the Court of Appeal erred in proceeding with the case without prior compliance with the administrative steps outlined by law.

“The failure to first notify the governor stripped the court of jurisdiction to hear the case,” Justice Agim held.

As a result, the court set aside the decisions of the lower courts and dismissed Jokolo’s reinstatement bid. No order was made as to costs.

However, in a dissenting judgment, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Salami disagreed with the majority, supporting the lower court decisions and emphasising that “the governor must act in accordance with due process and the law.”

The Supreme Court had earlier consolidated four appeals and two cross-appeals into a single proceeding, with all parties agreeing that the verdict on the principal appeal would determine the outcome of the rest.

Although the judgment was originally scheduled for Friday, 6 June, it was delivered on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

