Guzape 11 District development will create many jobs ― FCT minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has said that the provision of engineering infrastructure to Guzape II District would enhance Abuja’s aesthetics, open up the area for development and provide direct and indirect jobs to many Nigerians.

The minister disclosed this during a tour of engineering infrastructure projects in the district to ascertain the progress of work and challenges therein, over the weekend.

Speaking at the end of the tour, Malam Bello expressed delight that, already plot owners have commenced development of their property, especially in parts of the district, where the contractor has provided infrastructure.

He said: “It’s a project which we feel will enhance the city’s aesthetics and as you can see, along the entire corridor where you (Gilmor Engineering (Nig) Ltd) have started work, people have started building.

“I understand also that this is going to be a very beautiful district and as we have spent some time and gone around the projects, we have seen how much work has been done and we have seen some of the challenges.

“In any project, there will always be challenges. But as partners, it is left for us to look at the challenges and get solutions for them.

“I have seen the challenges you have with the road corridor, especially with the encroachments and I assure you that we will work with my team and see how we can resolve them,” the Minister stated.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, while providing details on the project, said that Guzape II, on completion could be likened to Manhattan, in New York, USA and Jumeirah in Dubai rivalling any specially built area in any part of the world’s best cities.

Located in Cadastral Zone A11 and on the higher grounds of Guzape Phase I, the Executive Secretary explained that all mistakes in the development of previous Districts in the FCT have been corrected in the case of Guzape II, making it a model district that would also enhance tourist activities in Abuja.

He disclosed that Guzape District will boast of the first-ever tunnel in the city that would provide access to homes and businesses.

Revealing that the Minister has ordered the removal of encroachment encumbering the progress of work, the Executive Secretary added that a relocation layout plan was made to accommodate some villages of original inhabitants currently on the site.

According to him, the layout will provide for their resettlement and pave way for the project, which entails the provision of engineering infrastructure, comprising roads, water supply, drainages and electrical power supply, amongst others.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Gilmore Engineering (Nig) Ltd, Mr Eli Goldhar assured the minister of his company’s preparedness to deliver world-class infrastructure to the new district.

