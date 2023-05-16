There is a new twist to the recent report of United States (US) on the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria, as a retired American mental health counsellor, Dr Jeffrey Guterman has called out the Joe Biden-led government over what he described as an “outrageous contradiction”.

Recall US had in March 2023, congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people on the outcome of the controversial presidential poll – a development that was faulted by the opposition who viewed the congratulatory message as “unnecessary”.

In recent development, US announced that it had taken steps to impose visa bans on persons who disrupted the recent general elections in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement on the US State Department website, which was obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Tuesday.

The statement which was signed by Secretary of State Antony Binken, said; “the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.”

He clarified that the visa ban is specific to certain individuals and is not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

According to the statement, these individuals, under US Immigration and Nationality Act, will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process,” Mr Blinken said.

Reacting, Dr Jeffrey appealed to the US government to “repudiate its recognition of Tinubu as the winner of the Nigerian presidential election”.

According to him, "The election is currently being contested in the Nigerian judiciary".





“To @kylieatwood: Please get on this story of contradiction and confusion in the U.S. @StateDept. My DM is open:

“1. Mr. Blinken announced yesterday that the U.S. has imposed entry restrictions on more Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during the 2023 election cycle in Nigeria.

“And yet …

“2. On March 2, Ned Price, then Spokesperson for the State Department, wrongly congratulated Bola Tinubu for winning the presidential election in Nigeria.

“This is an outrageous contradiction,” he tweeted.

