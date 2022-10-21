Gunmen who attempted to assassinate Ifeanyi Ubah arrested ― Soludo

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Ifeanyi Ubah confirms attack, Okei- Odumakin condemns attack, Andy Uba condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy, Ifeanyi Ubah donates N500m to Anambra govt to boost security, secure YPP Senatorial, YPP tickets in Anambra, Ubah wins Nnewi North, Ubah commences digital registration, Ubah emerges YPP candidate, Lekki shootings, Senator Ubah, #EndSARS, Innoson vehicles, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, court, 2023: Ifeanyi Ubah meets YPP candidates in Anambra, tasks them on issue-based campaign, Senate directs Police, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (FILE PHOTO)

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has revealed that some of the gunmen who participated in an assassination attempt on senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been arrested.

The governor revealed this on Friday when he visited the Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area, where the attack happened about a month ago.

Ubah had lost four security aides and two personal assistants during the attack, but he was able to escape in his bulletproof car.

But during the burial of Pa Boniface Nwankwo, father of Hon. Dozie Nwankwo who represents Dunukofia, Njikoka, Anaocha federal constituency in the House of Representatives, and also the wife of former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi; Soludo announced that the culprits have been arrested and that security operatives were on the trail of the other members of the gang who are at large.

“Three weeks ago, it was in this same community that some elements choose to attack Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. I want to tell you that we have arrested a number of those involved in that attack. We are still on the trail of the remaining people.

“We will not let people like that define who we are. This is Anambra State, and we are peaceful people. We must embrace peace, even in the coming election. Anambra is peaceful and safe.

“We have chased away bad elements in the state. The pockets of crime you hear of are just a small number of the bad elements left. They will not disappear in one night, even in civilised places, they are still few bad elements,” Soludo said.

Soludo who joked with one of the sons of the deceased, Hon Dozie Nwankwo who is a senatorial candidate said: “Dozie, all the people you are running for senate against are here, so who will leave the contest for the other? We are Anambra people, and violence doesn’t define us. Irrespective of party, we will remain brothers and sisters, and we always come together like this to support one another.”

The governor eulogized the deceased, saying he “lived a good life, a long and impactful one too, and has died at the ripe age of 83.”

Dozie Nwankwo in a speech thanked all who graced the burial, confirming that despite political differences, political players in the state are peaceful and see each other as their brothers.

Other guests who joined the bereaved family to eulogize the deceased include the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari who participated virtually during the burial mass, former Rivers State governor, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi, senators Victor Umeh, Uche Ekwunife, and many other dignitaries.

 

