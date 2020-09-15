Gunmen strike in Ekiti, kill one, abduct ex-US soldier

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
FILE PHOTO

Less than 24 hours after a director in Ekiti state local government commission was gruesomely murdered, gunmen again on Tuesday killed one person and abduct a retired United States of America, Major Jide Ijadare and one other in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the state.

The director, Mr David Jejelowo was shot dead in his home in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday in the presence of his family members.

Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti was kidnapped at his palm oil-producing factory located along Ijan-Ise Ekiti road on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community who pleaded anonymity revealed that the men of the underworld, numbering seven, had invaded the factory, where they shot a member of staff in the course of making spirited efforts to kidnap the retired army officer and the other victim.

He said, “They came into the factory with guns and started shooting sporadically. They shot one of the staff of the factory and killed him. They thereafter dragged Major Ijadare and the other staff into the car and zoomed off.”

The source stated that the abductors escaped through Ise Ekiti road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu who confirmed that one person was killed during the abduction, added that men of the command had been drafted to the area in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

“We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped around 2:00 pm today(Monday) and one other.

“One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan Ekiti where the two persons were kidnapped.

“The police commissioner, Mr Tunde Mobayo has drafted policemen to the place and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into.

“The police is working with local hunters to work with us and ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted, ” the PPRO said.

 

