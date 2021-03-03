Gunmen strike in Ekiti, abduct Chinese expatriate

Gunmen on Tuesday night struck in Ekiti State where a Chinese expatriate was kidnapped and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The man was said to have been kidnapped at Igbemo Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local government area of the state.

The expatriate, who was identified as some of the experts supervising the construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, was said to have been waylaid at Igbemo-Ekiti while driving in a Hilux van and forcefully taken away by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The latest abduction happened three months after a similar incident had occurred in the state when two foreigners were kidnapped along the new Ado-Iyin road.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu while confirming the abduction, said operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Our RRS men swung into action immediately the news was broken. They are combing all the surrounding bushes and we are sure that the abductee will be released soon.”

Meanwhile, four persons who posed as operatives of the proscribed Nigerian Merchant Naval Corps have been arrested during their visit to the office of the Chairman of Irepodun/ Ifelodun Local Government, Mr Shina Ogunleye.

The gun-wielding corps, who clad in Naval uniform, were rounded up at the headquarters of the council at Igede Ekiti.

Ogunleye, who confirmed this to journalists said the four men were nabbed by combined forces of Police and men of the Department of State Services(DSS) who acted on a tip-off from the council boss.

The Council boss described the action as a botched attempted kidnapping that was averted due to the quick intervention of the security forces.

