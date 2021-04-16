Gunmen storm palace, abduct Ekiti traditional ruler

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Thursday evening, invaded the palace of Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, and abducted the traditional ruler.

Ilemeso-Ekiti in Oye Local government area of Ekiti State is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

This happened barely a week after some suspected bandits rained bullets on a car belonging to Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi along Ewu-Ayetoro road where he sustained gunshots wounds and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Tribune Online gathered during the Thursday’s evening attack, that the gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Oba’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants.

The source added that the incident happened around 8.30 pm in the evening when the chiefs who had earlier visited the place had dispersed.

The source said, “In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.

“They were asking after the monarch which showed that they really came for him and not any other person. Immediately they sighted him, they dragged him and took him out of the palace to an unknown destination.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable.

Abutu said the gunmen stormed the palace with assorted rifles and traumatised the occupants, culminating in the kidnap of the monarch.

“Yes, it happened on Thursday in his palace. Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Gunmen storm palace, abduct Ekiti traditional ruler

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Gunmen storm palace, abduct Ekiti traditional ruler