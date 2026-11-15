Gunmen shoot driver, abduct three passengers in Benue

Suspected gunmen have abducted three people around Oglewu in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source in the area told newsmen in a telephone interview on Sunday that the gunmen intercepted a commercial vehicle travelling to Abuja at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the incident occurred along the Otukpo-Oweto Highway.

“Some gunmen intercepted a commercial bus traveling to Abuja along Otukpo Oweto highway Saturday night.

“The incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:25pm when certain persons were said to be traveling from Enugu and intercepted as the driver of the vehicle was shot, three passengers kidnapped, one allegedly escaped but later found,” the source said.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Peter Aondongu, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Sunday night.

He said the driver, who sustained gunshot injuries, was receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Otukpo.

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According to the police spokesperson, “Three persons were kidnapped during the incident and three rescued, the driver who was shot is receiving treatment at Teaching Hospital, Otukpo.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after six people conveying the corpse of a woman from Kano to Okpoga in Benue State were abducted along the road.

The victims were later released days after a ransom of N2.5 million was reportedly paid.