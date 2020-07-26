Gunmen shoot dead 14-year-old at illegal mining site in Niger

A 14-year-old boy was on Sunday shot dead, in Tunga area of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, by unknown gunmen in the early hours of the day.

The boy simply identified as Ayuba (other names unknown), was shot at an illegal mining site behind General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi Housing Estate on the outskirts of Minna at about 4:00 am, while several others were said to have sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries and were currently being on admission for medical attention at a private hospital in Minna, the state capital.

A source close to the area told Tribune Online that the deceased was among the well over 50 boys, ages between 12 to 20 years who stormed the illegal mining site in the early hours of Sunday to work.

Although the identity of the gunmen was not known as of the time of filing this report, sources close to the area said the boy might have been shot either by local vigilance group or the locals.

Local farmers in the area, it was gathered, have consistently raised the alarm over the destructions caused to their farmlands due to the alleged activities of those they described as illegal miners, otherwise known as artisanal miners.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that due to complaints and resistance from the local farmers, the group of miners were said to have resorted to carrying out their mining activities between 3:00 am and 6:00 am, with the view to avoid any form of resistance from the farmers and locals, mostly residents of the area.

It was further learnt that illegal mining activities had assumed an alarming rate in the suburbs of Minna, the state capital and other parts of the state in the recent time, and allegedly defied possible solution towards putting a halt to it.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, ASP, Wasiu Abiodun could not confirm the incident at the time of this report, saying that he was yet to get official reports of the incident from the police station in the area.