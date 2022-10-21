Gunmen set shops, vehicles ablaze in Anambra

About 15 shops, several trucks and cars were burnt at Amorka community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday by suspected gunmen.

Sources informed Tribune Online that the hoodlums, numbering over 10, shot all through the night, while shops in the area were looted in the confusion that ensued.

Tribune Online further gathered that Amorka community is a border town to Imo State, which is a trekkable distance to most communities in Imo State.

“The shooting caused pandemonium as residents and travellers abandoned their shops and vehicles to scamper for safety.

“The shooting caused heavy gridlock that stretched from Amorka to Mgbidi and Awo-omma in Imo State.

“In the confusion, several shops were looted by hoodlums. Some people say they are IPOB members who were protesting that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu was not released, despite a court order,” a source said.

Another source claimed that the hoodlums also dropped sheets of paper, bearing typed messages, saying there will be no peace until Kanu was released.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, could not be reached for confirmation at the time of filing this report.

