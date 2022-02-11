Gunmen open fire on customs officers in Enugu, kill one

Gunmen on Thursday opened fire on a Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) patrol team at Ozalla community near Enugu, by Four corner junction on Enugu-Port Harcourt road, killing one of the officers and leaving many injured.

In a statement signed on Friday by the newly appointed Spokesman of the NCS, DC Timi Bomodi, the service vowed to punish those behind the shooting.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Customs Service received the sad news of an incident which occurred on Thursday the 10th of February 2022 at Ozalla Community near Enugu by Four corner junction on Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway.

“At about 1:30 pm, our officers on mobile patrol were descended upon by hoodlums who opened fire on them without provocation. In the fiery exchange that ensued, one of our officers succumbed to the cold hands of death, while others sustained minor injuries.

“Members of the public will recall that a similar fate befell our officers on the 25th April 2021 along the Port Harcourt/Owerri Road axis. An incident which claimed 3 officers.

“This trend of unprovoked attacks by faceless cowards whose intention is to instil fear in the minds of law enforcement operatives shall not go unpunished. Neither will it dampen the resolve of officers and men from carrying out their statutory functions.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased officer whose sacrifice is deeply appreciated and held in high esteem. To those wounded, the Service promises to stand by them on their journey to recovery and the full restoration of health.

“We implore all well-meaning citizens to continue to support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service as we strive towards contributing our quota in building a robust economy sustained by free and fair trade under enabling laws.”