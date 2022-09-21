Gunmen on motorcycle shoot dead woman in Ibadan

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening around Providence Estate, Afin Iyanu, off Eleyele-Ologuneru-Ido road, Ibadan, when gunmen on motorcycle cornered a middle aged woman in her car and shot her three times before escaping the scene.

Though circumstances surrounding the attack could not be ascertained as of the time this report was being filed, eyewitnesses informed Tribune Online that the gruesome incident occurred at about 7.15 pm.

One of the eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, told our corrrespondents that the woman, who drove a white Toyota Venza vehicle was returning home, when the hoodlums attacked her.

Another person, who owns a shop near the scene hinted that the woman, who is a resident of Providence Estate, stopped to buy a tin of oat at a provision store, but in the process slightly hit another car.

According to her, “the gunmen, who may have been trailing her from somewhere suddenly closed her up and instructed the owner of the car she hit to move away, saying they (gunmen) have not come for her.”

Continuing, she further explained that “the victim was forced to move few metres from the provision store with her car and the next thing we heard was three successive gunshots. Later, some people, who went to the spot discovered that she was shot on the neck.

“Later, patrol vans of the Nigeria Police and Amotekun operatives came in. Their vans dispersed the sympathisers, who thronged the scene of the incident. After some time, they rushed the woman to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Meanwhile, when our correspondents visited the spot of the attack, bloodstains were sighted on the road, just as two plastic drinks and some parts of shattered headlamps of the Venza car littered the place.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident

He said the incident is still under investigation.

