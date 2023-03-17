Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Entire community members of Okutu-Ope area of Ilesa, Osun state have been thrown into sadness following the killing of a Chief identified as Gbenga Okotore by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Speaking on the incident, the state police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola disclosed on Thursday that, the perpetrators of the act would be nabbed and brought to book as the command has begun intensive investigations on the matter.

However, investigations conducted by our reporter revealed that the attackers launched an attack on the deceased in his house and killed him before leaving his residence on an ill-fated day.

Information had it that, the deceased was shot at a close range by the armed men who reportedly first shot sporadically into the air before later killed their target.

In an interview with a resident of the area who gave his name as Adekunle Adegbola, said they were in great deep mood of mourning and sobbing in the community as the deceased death met them shockingly.

Adegbola who hinted that the departed soul might have been trailed to the spot where being killed by the evildoers, said, they had the sound of gunshots when the incident happened but, maintained that they got scared and could not move closer to the place for the fear of being victims of untimely death also.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the police spokesperson confirmed the incident and assured that no stone would be left unturned to fish out the killers and allow them to face the wrath of the law.

According to her, “Okotore was a chief, a community leader in the area. We have commenced work on the incident and those involved will not escape justice.”

She assured that, a team of detectives had commenced investigations into the matter and that in no distant time, those behind the dastardly act would be nabbed and will not go unpunished.