Gunmen list 10 council areas to attack in Anambra

NineLocal Government Areas in Anambra State have been listed to be attacked soon by suspected gunmen operating in South-East Nigeria.

This is coming as security operatives in the State have neutralized four persons enforcing sit-at-home on residents on Tuesday in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area in the State.

The local government areas pencilled to be attacked by the hoodlums are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East

A message made available to newsmen, which was first received by one of the drivers, warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land.’

According to the note, “these local government areas should wait for us soon.

“We are warning our dear professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking





“All the security men occupying Biafra land should get ready for action

“Go and tell the Zoo president to release our oga, Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or face continuous war – final warning”, they wrote.

Meanwhile, security operatives in the State, Tuesday, have neutralized the hoodlums operating in Ogidi over sit-at-home

The four suspects were said to be enforcing the order around the Ogidi area when they confronted security operatives.

This was confirmed to Tribune Online on Tuesday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

He said the command and other sister agencies had been on patrol to maintain law and order in the State.

Tochukwu said people should be allowed to go about their normal businesses without any form of intimidation and harassment.

