Gunmen kills hotel owner, two others in Ebonyi

Some unknown gunmen have killed a hotel owner identified as Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia and three others at Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen numbering about three, invaded the hotel, popularly known as “Galaxy” and committed the heinous crime.

Mr Igwe Nwaokorie, a resident in the area told our correspondent on Sunday in Abakaliki, that the incident happened on Thursday Night.

“The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, Aug. 25. The suspects came on a motorcycles, armed and about three of them, and entered the hotel.

“Before we could know what was happening, we started to hear gun shots that lasted for some minutes. After they left, three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.

The State Police spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack but noted that the Command was yet to have the full detail of the incident.

“Yes, the Command have heard about the incident but we have not gotten the full detail of what really happened,” Anyanwu stated.