Gunmen kills hotel owner, two others in Ebonyi

Latest News
By Grace Egbo-Abakaliki
Gunmen hotel owner Ebonyi,Gunmen ECWA pastor Plateau,dispossessing him of his rifle.
FILE PHOTO
Some unknown gunmen have killed a hotel owner identified as Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia  and three others at Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The gunmen numbering about three, invaded the hotel, popularly known as “Galaxy” and committed the heinous crime.
Mr Igwe Nwaokorie, a resident in the area told our correspondent on Sunday in Abakaliki, that the incident happened on Thursday Night.
“The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, Aug. 25. The suspects came on a motorcycles, armed and about three of them, and entered the hotel.
“Before we could know what was happening, we started to hear gun shots that lasted for some minutes. After they left, three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.
The State Police spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack but  noted that the Command was yet to have the full detail of the incident.
“Yes, the Command have heard about the incident but we have not gotten the full detail of what really happened,” Anyanwu stated.

You might also like
Latest News

Foundation urges parents to step up efforts to preserve culture

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu’s wife urges private sector, others to partner govt on youth…

Latest News

PDP reps candidate donates industrial fire extinguishers to Kwara market

Latest News

Niger govt reiterates commitment to civil service reforms

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More