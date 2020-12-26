Gunmen killed LGA vice chairman’s husband in Kogi

Ishaku Gata, the husband of Hassana Ishaku Jizhe, the vice chairman of Kogi local government council of Kogi State was allegedly killed by some gunmen.

The deceased husband of the Vice-Chairman, Ishaku Gata and one other person, Joshua Jonah were shot dead while returning from farm at Tanahu community.

David Jerry who survived the attack while speaking on Saturday said he was returning from the farm with the deceased on Tuesday when five armed men in Army uniform laid ambush on them.

He said he and his two brothers managed to escape through the bush and trekked about two kilometers before arriving at Adabo, a neighbouring village.

He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Federal Medical, Lokoja, and their motorcycles recovered.

However, the spokesmen of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ayah who confirmed the incident, said the two deceased were abducted in their homes and taken to the bush.

He said the police have commenced investigation into unraveling the circumstances behind the incident, and efforts are on to arrest the killers.

