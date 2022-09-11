Gunmen kill woman in Enugu

There is rising tension in the Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu as gunmen shot and killed a woman at Enugu Ezike.

The victim was identified as Ogochukwu Onuh. The woman said to be the wife of one Akada, a former neighbourhood watch leader in the community was shot dead on Friday night, September 9, 2022.

According to reports, the gunmen attacked Akada’s home but he managed to escape, so they shot his wife.

She was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

