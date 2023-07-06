Gunmen have launched an attack on the Kwahas and Millet communities in Ruff Kombun District of Mangu local government area in Plateau State.

The attack resulted in the death of two individuals, while two others sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen, who have been causing terror in the council, struck Kwahas around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and indiscriminately opened fire on residents. A woman named Nancin Luka was killed instantly, and two other individuals were injured in the attack.

Mr Adamu Luka, a resident of the community, stated that the gunmen were passing through Mangu to Bokkos road when they suddenly halted at Kwahas and began shooting at those in the vicinity. Additionally, the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani militias, destroyed properties before continuing on their journey.

The gunmen also targeted the nearby Millet village at approximately 10:30 p.m., where another woman identified as Miss Tapchin Bitrus was shot dead and Mrs. Luret Panan sustained serious injuries.

Sources revealed that people from neighbouring communities have fled their homes due to fear of further attacks.

Daniel Ibrahim, a community leader in Kwahas, expressed concern over the escalating invasion of gunmen in the area, stating that residents of the local government can no longer sleep peacefully. He further lamented that the government appears to have abandoned them to their fate.

Efforts to contact the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful as he could not be reached on his phone.

