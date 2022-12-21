Gunmen kill two Police officers on patrol in Kogi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Gunmen Police officers Kogi ,Six killed, 6 killed as hoodlums invade Kogi community, Five killed many , HOSTCON seeks establishment , Kogi road traffic officers,Sealing Of Dangote Cement: Normalcy returns to Obajana, Group drums support , Flood HYPPADEC Kogi communities,Four killed, District head warns against encroachment dead bodies Kogi,Kogi police declare two suspects wanted for murder, Kogi VCDP distributes tricycles worth millions Community writes , Igbo Youth Congress Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler, abduct passengers in Kogi, Hunters kill two kidnappers, rescue victims in Kogi, NMA confirms abduction of female doctor in Kogi, NMA confirms kidnapping of female doctor in Kogi, 18 killed, houses razed in Kogi communal clash, Explosion killed one person, many injured in Kogi, Police confirm kidnapping of passengers, Pastor kidnapped along Kabba/Ayere road, Pastor hacked to death, Four burnt to death in Kogi road crash, kidnapper beat police officers, Security agents arrest bank robberies suspects in Kogi, Police rescue two kidnapped victims, Kidnapped professor regains freedom as police rescue two others in Kogi, 26-year-old 'Vigilante' shot dead, Police kill two kidnappers, Churches in Kogi defy , Acting monarch kidnapped, Yoruba in Kogi, Kabba chief Imam, armed robbers, Ajaokuta land dispute, 4 family members, Court sentences man, Sentenced man, Gunmen attack church

Some unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning killed two Police officers on patrol along Agbaja road, in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya who disclosed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday said the Command received the unfortunate report of the attack on the Police patrol team along Agbaja road, Lokoja.

The statement reads, “The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

“However, the Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem Yusuf immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He further directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence an investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police also uses this medium to call on the people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…


Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval to borrow N819.5 billion as supplementary budget…

Latest News

NEMA, stakeholders move to prevent road accidents during festive season

Latest News

Lagos teens trained on board games to promote education in rural communities 

Latest News

Adeleke approves payment of December salaries, pensions

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More