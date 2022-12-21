Gunmen kill two Police officers on patrol in Kogi

Some unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning killed two Police officers on patrol along Agbaja road, in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya who disclosed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday said the Command received the unfortunate report of the attack on the Police patrol team along Agbaja road, Lokoja.

The statement reads, “The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

“However, the Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem Yusuf immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He further directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence an investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police also uses this medium to call on the people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…





Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally