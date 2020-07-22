Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Benue

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Suspected gunmen early hours of Tuesday killed a district ruler of Kundav in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Awua Alabar.

According to local, the incident occurred Tuesday morning when the suspected gunmen invaded the monarch’s residence and shot him.

The local who did not want to be mentioned said that the gunmen were not in a hurry as they ensured that the monarch died before they left the scene.

Though, efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene to confirm the report were not successful as she did not pick call to her mobile phone.

However, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement issued Tuesday night confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler.

Governor Ortom condemned the killing of the District Head of Kundav and described it as a “sad incident as unacceptable.”

The governor charged security operatives to find the killers and bring them to justice.

Ortom equally urged the people of Ukum, Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera to assist security agents with information that can lead to the arrest of the bandits.

“Governor Ortom says the current onslaught on criminals in that axis of the state which has decimated their strongholds and forced many of them to flee to other parts of the country, will be sustained.

“He sends deep condolences to the family of Chief Alabar over the painful loss and pray God to grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement read in part.

 

