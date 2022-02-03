Gunmen kill soldier in Ebonyi as Umahi orders arrest of attackers

Gunmen, on Thursday, killed a soldier on duty along the boundary between Uburu of Ohaozara local government Area of Ebonyi State and Mpu of Anieri Enugu State.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

Orji, however, condemned the killing and urged security agents in the state to go after the killers and brought them to book.

Orji then blamed politicians in the state for violent killings in the state through their uncomplimentary and inflammatory publications.

“People try to incite politicians against the other and communities against the other and these are what caused these violent killings in the state,” he said.

He also commended Ebubeagu security outfit in the state for complimenting security agents in the state to maintain law and order

He opined that the government has noted the renewed hostilities between the people of Isinkwo and Abaomege in Onicha local government area of the state and called on the people to embrace peace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.