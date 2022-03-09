Gunmen kill security operative in Ogun

Gunmen, on Wednesday morning, killed an operative of the So-Safe Corps, ASC Jimi Ogunjimi, at the Areke area of Sagamu.

The Public Relations Officer of the state-owned security outfit, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident, that the fallen officer was on security surveillance to the area in the company of his colleagues.

Some hoodlums were reported to be using the area as hideouts to perpetrate heinous acts on the highway in Remo axis of the state.

The PRO said, “The Corps gallant officers visited Areke Community in Sagamu because one of these gunmen’s hideouts is located in the community, which happens to be a hotel.

“A few minutes after the officers got to the community at about 0130hrs, a white Hilux pick-up with no registration number was sighted. Immediately it approached the officers, it was asked to stop, but it zoomed off.

“The team leader, ASC Ogunjimi, together with Kazeem Akodu Elewedu, codedly tailed the vehicle, but the driver and his gang felt the officers may want to foil their operation and they turned back in front of Walex Hotel, Areke to open fire on our men.

“The officers were heavily sprayed with bullets from the Hilux vehicle. Bullets from the gunshots left officer Jimi Ogunjimi dead and the gunmen escaped in their Hilux. Effort is ongoing to identify the gunmen.”

