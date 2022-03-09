Gunmen kill security operative in Ogun

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Gunmen kill security operative , Gunmen Gunmen kill two, Gunmen kill okada man, Gunmen abduct Edo IPMAN Chairman, kill driver, Three suspected kidnappers killed, Plateau deputy chief of staff, Gunmen kill one in Anambra, Gunmen abduct Adamawa district head's family members, mother of Kogi gov's, Cultists kill one in Ogun, Robbers raid bank in Ekiti,gunmen raid staff quarters, Gunmen shoot one in attempt to abduct teachers in Kwara, gunmen strike in Imo, Gunmen on rampage, Gunmen kidnap two school girls, steal mother's car in Akure, Gunmen abduct 13 passengers heading towards Bayelsa in Niger State, Catholic priest kidnapped in Umuahia, Gunmen attack police station, Gunmen kidnap youth coordinator in Ogun, Gunmen kidnap AAUA lecturer in Ondo, demand N10m ransom, Gunmen burn DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi over Nigerian flag, House of Reps member kidnapped, Gunmen abduct university professor, Gunmen invade APC rally in Nnewi, kill one, injure others, Gunmen invade Bayelsa hospital, Gunmen kill one, robbers attack empty bullion , Plateau killings: 29,000 displaced, Gunmen abduct farmer, Gunmen abduct Swiss expatriate, Medical doctor's wife kidnapped , Robbers kill journalist, insecurity in Okun land, Gunmen kill three police officers, Gunmen kidnap four farmers, Gunmen kidnap father-in-law, Gunmen kill two, Inspector killed, Gunmen kill Fulani head, Gunmen kidnap IYC president, Female university lecturer kidnapped, Gunmen abduct graduate, Gunmen assassinate hotelier, Three construction workers kidnapped, Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, Gunmen storm palace, Police confirm killing of officers, Nine killed, Kidnapped Pastor found dead, Two abducted from quarry, Gunmen kidnap three sisters, Gunmen abduct poultry owner’s son at Oke Odan-Olomo in Ibadan,Gunmen abduct five in Ogun, Gunmen kill seven in Edo, Gunmen kill four, Gunmen kill policeman, Gunmen kill three persons, Gunmen kidnap seven, Gunmen intercept ambulance, Gunmen kill one, Gunmen abduct 14 persons, Female journalist robbed , suspected assassins, Gunmen kill two policemen, Three persons hacked to death, 19 people, Another three killed in Plateau, Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, gunmen, Bayelsa, police Inspector, Oyo Commissioner's brother, 11 people killed, Bandits, Kaduna, Eight students of ABU, Kidnapped, Kaduna, market women, Ondo, kidnap, Gunmen, Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti, LG chairman, abducted, Oyo, Gunmen, mosque,Kogi, attacks, plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police, Gunmen abduct ondo traveller, kill Catholic priest three parishioners, Gunmen abduct 13-year-old boy in Ogun, Miyetti Allah chairman kidnapped in Kogi
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen, on Wednesday morning, killed an operative of the So-Safe Corps, ASC Jimi Ogunjimi, at the Areke area of Sagamu.

The Public Relations Officer of the state-owned security outfit, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident, that the fallen officer was on security surveillance to the area in the company of his colleagues.

Some hoodlums were reported to be using the area as hideouts to perpetrate heinous acts on the highway in Remo axis of the state.

The PRO said, “The Corps gallant officers visited Areke Community in Sagamu because one of these gunmen’s hideouts is located in the community, which happens to be a hotel.

“A few minutes after the officers got to the community at about 0130hrs, a white Hilux pick-up with no registration number was sighted. Immediately it approached the officers, it was asked to stop, but it zoomed off.

“The team leader, ASC Ogunjimi, together with Kazeem Akodu Elewedu, codedly tailed the vehicle, but the driver and his gang felt the officers may want to foil their operation and they turned back in front of Walex Hotel, Areke to open fire on our men.

“The officers were heavily sprayed with bullets from the Hilux vehicle. Bullets from the gunshots left officer Jimi Ogunjimi dead and the gunmen escaped in their Hilux. Effort is ongoing to identify the gunmen.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Gunmen kill security operative in Ogun

Gunmen kill security operative in Ogun

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

NBA condemns Gov Umahi’s comment over court judgment

Latest News

Despite scarcity, petroleum smuggling rises as customs seize 36 thousand litres

Latest News

Senate rejects fresh move to amend Electoral Act

Latest News

50 Bauchi women begin NDE training on spice, seasoning production

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More