Gunmen kill retired squadron leader, injure one in Plateau

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Gunmen kill retired Police arrest eight , 29-year-old lady disarms kidnapper of AK-47, frees three victims in Plateau , OPSH Plateau IDPs homes,strike paralyses govt activities, Body of lady reportedly raped to death found in Jos , NLC TUC declare, security tower tricycle plateau,Gunmen injure Plateau community,20-year-old man allegedly commits suicide in Plateau, police begin investigation, Police rescue malnourished 17-year-old girl, Terrorists kill one, Nine burnt to death, Troops clear camps, Kidnapped clergymen freedom PlateauGunmen medical doctor Plateau,Gunmen kill three , Two killed in a fresh attack in Plateau, Gunmen kidnap driver, ten passengers in Benue, Another district head abducted, One killed, five injured in rival cult clash in Jos, Gunmen Plateau community kill,Man slumps, dies after drinking local gin in Plateau, 60-year-old woman killed, Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau, Plateau owes civil servants, Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau, Shendam youths protest, Jos Main Market: Bagos Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities, Young lady found dead in Jos, Plateau community raises alarm, Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau, Electricity cable vandal, Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau, Plateau Verification Committee, rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch, Kidnappers abduct Plateau district head, Irate youths attack monarch, OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic, Three female students of Plateau, Another 11 killed, Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, Towing vehicle driver electrocuted, injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student, Another seven killed, Flood claims six lives, Gunmen kidnap Plateau, Two suspects arrested

A retired squadron leader has been killed, with another person injured the Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learned that the resident of the retired squadron leader, identified as Mrs. Hellen Godos, was attacked in the Dong area of Jos North by a gang of kidnappers at about 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

It was learned that on arrival, the kidnappers shot sporadically into the air to scare residents of the community before proceeding to the residence of the retired squadron leader. They, however, forced themselves into the house.

One of the residents of the house who escaped disclosed that some of the kidnappers positioned themselves around the house while four of them entered the building and attempted to abduct the retired squadron leader’s son, which was resisted by the woman.

“In the process of pleading and trying to hold back her son from being kidnapped, one of the kidnappers pulled the trigger and shot the woman at close range.” The retired squadron leader died on the spot; another occupant was shot in his leg while the kidnappers went away with the son of the deceased.

“After the operation, the kidnappers, who came on motorcycles and in a car, released several gunshots into the air again to aid their escape from the community. The incident caused such serious apprehension and tension that no one could come out of their respective houses one hour after the incident.”

He added that the incident has been reported to the security agencies, adding that, in addition to the report, hunters and vigilantes are presently combing the hills in the area to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the son of the deceased who was kidnapped.

Another resident of the area who simply identified himself as Garba appealed to both the government and security agencies to come to the rescue of residents of the area, adding kidnapping and other crimes have become a regular occurrence in the community.

When contacted, the Media Information Officer for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Captain Oya James, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased son, who was kidnapped by the gunmen, had been released while the manhunt for the perpetrators continued.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

NLC, TUC declare five-day warning strike in Plateau

Latest News

Family of nine burnt to death, two others shot dead by gunmen in Plateau community

Latest News

Gunmen kill five in Benue

Latest News

Gunmen kill three in Plateau community

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More