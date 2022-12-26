Gunmen kill retired squadron leader, injure one in Plateau

A retired squadron leader has been killed, with another person injured the Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learned that the resident of the retired squadron leader, identified as Mrs. Hellen Godos, was attacked in the Dong area of Jos North by a gang of kidnappers at about 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

It was learned that on arrival, the kidnappers shot sporadically into the air to scare residents of the community before proceeding to the residence of the retired squadron leader. They, however, forced themselves into the house.

One of the residents of the house who escaped disclosed that some of the kidnappers positioned themselves around the house while four of them entered the building and attempted to abduct the retired squadron leader’s son, which was resisted by the woman.

“In the process of pleading and trying to hold back her son from being kidnapped, one of the kidnappers pulled the trigger and shot the woman at close range.” The retired squadron leader died on the spot; another occupant was shot in his leg while the kidnappers went away with the son of the deceased.

“After the operation, the kidnappers, who came on motorcycles and in a car, released several gunshots into the air again to aid their escape from the community. The incident caused such serious apprehension and tension that no one could come out of their respective houses one hour after the incident.”

He added that the incident has been reported to the security agencies, adding that, in addition to the report, hunters and vigilantes are presently combing the hills in the area to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the son of the deceased who was kidnapped.

Another resident of the area who simply identified himself as Garba appealed to both the government and security agencies to come to the rescue of residents of the area, adding kidnapping and other crimes have become a regular occurrence in the community.

When contacted, the Media Information Officer for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Captain Oya James, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased son, who was kidnapped by the gunmen, had been released while the manhunt for the perpetrators continued.

