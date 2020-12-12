Gunmen kill politician, Aborode, in Igangan

FOUR gunmen, at about 5:50 p.m. on Friday, December 11, killed politician, Alhaji Fatai Aborode, at Igangan area in Ibarapa North West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that Aborode was in Igangan to inspect his farm when the incident occurred.

He was shot just as he was leaving the farm with his manager on a motorcycle.

It was unclear if the hoodlums robbed the victim.

After being shot, Aborode was rushed to the hospital in Igbo-Ora, where he gave up the ghost.

Confirming the development in a statement on Saturday morning, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the victim was attacked in Igangan by four suspected armed robbers.

Fadeyi said the victim was rushed to Olugbon Hospital, Igbo-Ora, where he was confirmed dead.

He said efforts were already ongoing to arrest the suspects.

Aborode was a House of Representatives candidate under the platform of Accord Party in the 2015 general election.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Kunfayakun Green Treasure Limited.

In another development, the state police command has banned the use of bangers and prohibited street parties, popularly known as carnivals in the state during the festive periods.

Fadeyi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, as saying this became necessary in other to ensure adequate peace un the state during the period.

The police boss then warned those who deal in bangers and other fireworks, as well as youth organisations, to comply with the instruction.

He said the police had already made adequate preparations to ensure protection of lives and property during the period.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gunmen kill politician Gunmen kill politician

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gunmen kill politician Gunmen kill politician

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE