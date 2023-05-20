Barely one month after five Policemen were sent to their untimely graves in Imo State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, the blood-chilling incident again reared its ugly head Saturday when three Policemen were shot dead at Umudim around Okpala junction in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State.

Nigeria Tribune report that the gunmen who fled after the incident with rifles equally perpetrated the previous act at the same place.

The incident which occurred around 9 am with gunshots sent fear into the residents as two police officers were killed while one was injured

According to reports, the slain police officers were on duty at the Okpala checkpoint before they were shot at by the hoodlums who were said to be in large numbers and heavily armed.

An eye witness said that the gunmen stormed the place this morning with about two vehicles, and immediately they sighted the police officers, they opened fire on them, killing two on the spot while another one was shot in his leg.

The State Police Public Relation Officer of the Imo State Police Command Henry Okoye confirmed the incident to the Nigeria Tribune Saturday.

He said the gunmen suspected to be members of the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Eastern Security Network(ESN) fled the scene after being confronted by a reinforcement team of the police.

He said that the hoodlums fled after they observed we have sighted their operational vehicle, some of them were hit with a bullet but escaped with it.

The PPRO said that the Command has already launched a manhunt at both Ngor-Okpala and Mbaise areas in a bid to arrest all those involved.

