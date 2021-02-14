Gunmen kill policeman inside Delta church, cart away rifle

Metro
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen have killed a police escort inside a church at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased police, identified as Insp Ninyel Nwangwang, also lost his rifle to the gunmen.

A witness said that the assailants stormed the Pentecostal church located in Oviri-Ogor Road, Ughelli, during worship service on Sunday and shot the victim thrice.

The deceased, until the attack, was reportedly serving at PMF 31, Ogwashi-Uku and was on escort duty at the time of the incident.

“The service was abruptly stopped at about 11.15 a.m. when gunshots rented the air inside the church premises and worshippers scampered for safety.

“It was when the gunmen escaped that some youths summoned up the courage to come out only to discover the police officer in a pool of blood and his rifle snatched away,” a source narrated.

The source added that the policeman was confirmed dead at the Central Hospital, Ughelli where he was rushed to for medical attention.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said “Yes, he followed his principal to the church,” when he was targeted and shot dead.

