Gunmen on Friday evening shot dead a policeman and kidnapped a Chinese handling the new Ado-Iyin road in Ekiti State.

The gunmen, according to sources, attacked two Chinese nationals in the Ado-Ekiti end of the new road and shot dead a policeman in their entourage.

It was gathered that while one Chinese was abducted, the other was said to have sustained gunshots injuries.

Confirming the incident to Tribune Online, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ekiti command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said operatives of the command had been dispatched and combing the forest to ensure the safe return of the expatriate.

He said: “It’s confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30 pm along new Ado-Iyin road where one civilian was kidnapped, one shot while one policeman was shot dead.

“Our operatives are already combing the forest for possible apprehension of the perpetrators.”

Abutu added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, “enjoins everyone to be calm and avoid any form of apprehension as the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

JUST IN: Again, Herdsmen Destroy, Set Falae’s Farm Ablaze, Attack Workers

Some herdsmen have reportedly invaded the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, and attacked some of the workers on the farm after destroying it…

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…