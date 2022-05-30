Gunmen kill Police officer in Anambra, take away riffle 

Gunmen on Sunday afternoon killed an unidentified policeman at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, dispossessing him of his rifle.

A source in the area said the gunmen stationed themselves close to Ogidi Town Hall, where some policemen usually man a checkpoint.

“They stayed there for a long time, waiting, until they sighted one of the policemen, who they shot on the dead, and dispossessed him of his AK 47 riffle, before they fled,” the source said.

The spokesperson of the state Police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, while reacting to an enquiry from Tribune Online about the matter, confirmed that there was a gun duel between policemen and some hoodlums, which led to a fatal wound on one of the policemen.

He said: “Information before me states that on 29/05/2022 at about 12:50 pm, Police Operatives on observation patrol along Abatete expressway, Ogidi engaged some armed hoodlums.

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel one of the police operatives was fatally wounded and due to the superior fire of the police, the gunmen were made to flee the scene.”





Ikenga, however, said the operation at the scene was still ongoing and patrol has been intensified in the area. He promised that further development will be communicated.

