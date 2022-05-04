Gunmen kill police officer at Imo checkpoint, chop off manhood

Fleeing gunmen has shot dead an Assistant Superintendent of Police, identified as Ukam Efut at a security checkpoint at Agwa in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident occured Tuesday evening when the gunmen after shooting the officer dead, chopped off his manhood and fled with it.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent on Wednesday that the gunmen met the policeman and his colleagues at a checkpoint and opened fire on them.

He said that while Efut attached to Agwa Police Division was shot dead on the spot, the other cops were lucky to have escaped.

The deceased officer Ukam Efut and two others were at a certain checking point, as usual, where they mounted a roadblock and were collecting money from illegal oil dealers (bunkering).

He said: “Mr Ukam, the deceased officer, was shot dead and his penis cut off by his killers and made away with the penis.





One of the other two officers sustained wounds on his face.

Efforts made to speak with the Imo State Police Command spokesman, CSP Michael Abatham failed as he could not pick up calls placed on his mobile phone.

