Gunmen kill police at checkpoint, injure four passersby in Taraba

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, attacked a Mobile Police checkpoint in Chanchanji village of Takum Local government Area of Taraba State, killing a police officer.

Local sources told our correspondent that the gunmen who rode on motorcycles opened fire on the police officers manning the checkpoint, killing an officer, while four other passersby sustained injuries in the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen after killing the officer allegedly made away with his rifle.

Mr Terna Ahua, a resident of Chanchanji told our correspondent on the phone that the gunmen who came from the Benue side of the Taraba/Benue border opened fire at a checkpoint mounted by the police, killing one of the officers on duty.

“The gunmen rode on three motorcycles and passed at a high speed heading towards the bridge at about 6:50 am.

“After a while, we heard gunshots, but because of the insecurity around here, we did not rush to the area. It was after like 30 minutes that we went out only to discover that a police officer was killed in the attack.

“Four other persons including the son of our Traditional ruler here in Chanchanji was injured in the attack,” he said.

Ahua also said the Jukun youths acting on a suspicion that the attackers were Tiv, launched a reprisal attack on Tiv people in the area, burning two motorcycles and injuring several other people who were coming to Peva market, which holds every Wednesday.

ASP. Reform Leha, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police command confirmed the incident.

Leha who spoke to Tribune Online on phone said, “yes, one police officer who is on special duty to the area protecting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was killed in the early morning attack.

“Four other IDPs were also injured. Those injured are responding well to treatment at the Takum General hospital,” he added.

