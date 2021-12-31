Gunmen kill pastor’s wife, abduct husband in Delta

Gunmen have killed the wife of the General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Pastor (Mrs) Faith, abducting her husband, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, in the process.

The husband and wife reportedly attacked on Thursday evening while on their way back home.

Enejeta was said to be driving home with his wife when the gunmen allegedly opened fire on their Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) while approaching their residence.

Shots from the gunmen reportedly pierced through the window of the front passenger seat which hit the wife in her neck and head, killing her on the spot.

Thereafter, the husband was abducted by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

Mrs Enejeta was confirmed dead at a hospital she was rushed to in Abraka and her remains deposited in a morgue.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, is yet to respond to the messages of the Tribune Online as of the time of this report.

