Gunmen ambushed and killed a unit commander of Operation Rainbow, a civilian security organisation owned by the Plateau State Government, and another individual on Monday in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a police source, the newly graduated young commander was killed at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday while returning from a condolence visit to Hurti village in the Manguna District of Bokkos LGA.

Machief Paul, a community leader who confirmed the incident, said both victims were members of his community and that their deaths were unexpected, given their contributions to the community.

“They are all part of my community. They were returning to Tadai from a condolence visit in Hurti village when they were ambushed and killed by suspected gunmen. They were killed in broad daylight this afternoon. It is extremely sad and unfortunate.”

He added that the deceased Operation Rainbow commander had recently completed a refresher training programme for unit commanders in Jos, Plateau State.

Attempts to obtain additional information from security authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.