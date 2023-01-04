Gunmen, numbering over 25 have reportedly killed a security operative and set ablaze office, vehicle in Anambra.”

Gunmen kill one vigilante operative, injure two others, set ablaze office, vehicle in Anambra

A security operative was on Wednesday killed by gunmen in Ndikokwu Village in Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen, numbering over 25 reportedly arrived in cars and motorcycles with assorted arms and ammunition.

A source who described the attack as quick and rehearsed said the hoodlums attacked the Anambra Vigilante Service [AVS] office in Uli, located inside the compound of the AVS Chairman, Mr Arinze Ilobi.

“They killed a member of the AVS and set ablaze its office and vehicles before escaping through Ubahudara axis in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said one of the local vigilante operatives was killed while two others were shot during the gun duel with the assailants.

He said, “Our operatives on the scene recovered unexploded explosives and other incriminating items.

“But unfortunately, three local vigilante operatives were shot when they engaged the assailants during the attack.

“While the other two are currently responding to treatment, the other was confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated.”

