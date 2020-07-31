Gunmen kill one, injure three others in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen on Friday shattered the prevailing peace at Exland of Gashishi District, Barakin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State and killed one person while three others sustained fatal injuries.

Saturday Tribune learnt that the gunmen at about 4:30 am on Friday and attacked a family of four namely a mother Mrs Ladi Mwantiri, the husband Mr Daniel Mwantiri and two others living with them.

A source close to the community disclosed that the gunmen who singled out the family for the deadly attack shot the four at close range and inflicted a wound on them before they bolted away.

Said the source: “Suspected Fulani militias attacked a family in Exland (Gindin Akwati) of Gashish District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State last night, 30th July 2020. As a result, a mother, her husband namely, Mrs Ladi Mwantiri and Daniel Mwantiri were severely and two others were injured and rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital-JUTH”.

According to him, unfortunately, Mr. Daniel who is the breadwinner of the family gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Friday.

However, the Coordinator, Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) Mr.

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri who confirmed the incident said other family members are still receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah said the command is not aware of the incident.