Gunmen kill middle-aged okada rider in Ibadan

Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed a yet to be identified motorcyclist otherwise known as okada rider at the Orogun end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway in Akinyele local government on Wednesday.

Our findings reveal that the dastardly act was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Residents and passersby woke up to discover the remains of the victim by the roadside with the key of the motorcycle beside him.

The suspected gunmen reportedly went away with the motorcycle but left the key beside his dead body.

Speaking with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, a passerby said the man could have been shot on the head while struggling for possession of his bikes with the gunmen.

He explained that robbery incident is now rampant in the area, and, therefore, called on relevant security agencies to beam their searchlight in the area.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said updates would be provided in due course.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Gunmen kill middle-aged okada rider in Ibadan