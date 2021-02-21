Gunmen kill meat seller, injure another in Sapele

Barely 24 hours after an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Comrade Okiemute Sowho (also known as Daddy K) was hacked to death, another young man was Sunday evening killed unknown gunmen.

The latest victim was identified as Efe, a popular meat vendor in the town.

Further checks revealed that Efe was hacked to death by the assailants at Otite by New Road of the metropolis.

It was further gathered that the assailants also shot another youth at Major Bowen Junction but he escaped death by the whiskers.

Efe, the deceased meat seller, was said to be riding on a motorcycle when the gunmen in a blue Toyota Corolla, with no plate number, accosted him and shot him dead.

As of the time of filing the report, shootings were said to be ongoing in some parts of the town as the killings are said to be cult-related.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, when contacted on Sunday evening said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

He promised to call back with his findings but he is yet to do so as of the time of filing the report.

