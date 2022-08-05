Gunmen kill man, daughter, few hours after wife gave birth

Some armed have killed a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun state, Kazeem Oyewale.

The gunmen shot Kazeem in the Oke-Ijetu, the Ilesa-garage area of Osogbo, and also killed his 7-year-old daughter identified as Fatia.

The deceased who is said to have been shot dead after hours his wife was put to bed, is said to have gone to a market adjourning the motor park to buy some items apparently for the newborn baby and taken to the hospital where the wife delivered the baby before his life was cut short by the evil perpetrators.

The development which disrupted the peace of the town, especially those around the scene of the incident, left people running helter-skelter for their lives as the inhuman actors repeatedly shot into the air to instil more fear into the minds of people.

Eyewitness accounts who revealed that the operation lasted about twenty minutes, hinted that many motorists, motorcyclists, passersby including other users along the route disappeared into the thin air and left their means of transportation unattended.

According to him, residents of the area briskly shut doors of their homes in fear while shop owners and traders also deserted their shops to avoid being victims of gunshots of the perpetrators.

As at the time of filing this report, people of the town are discussing the incident in twos and threes while some of the deceased close associates are said to have worn a mournful look while many are sobbing and drenched with tears to mourn the departed souls to the unknown world.

More details later.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Gunmen kill man

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Gunmen kill man