Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing a man and abducting his family members in the process.

It was gathered that the incident which has aroused tension in the area occurred on Wednesday morning at about 1 am.

A member of the community told journalists that the incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School, Ushafa, close to the popular Going-Park.

The community member disclosed that the assailants invaded the area and were shooting for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency.

The deceased, simply identified as Mr Adegoke, was said to have struggled with the gun-wielding kidnappers before he was gunned down.

The gunmen abducted his wife and a cousin to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, when contacted said; “Will revert back as soon as possible please.”

Gunmen kill man, abducts wife, cousin in Abuja