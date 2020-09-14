Gunmen kill LG director in Ekiti

A Director in the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr David Jejelowo has been killed by unknown gunmen in his residence.

Jejelowo was killed on mknfat his residence located at Umesi street, Igirigiri area of Ado Ekiti capital city.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said the gunmen had stormed Jejelowo’s residence around 1:00 am on Monday and shot him dead right in his room.

Abutu said the police have not been able to ascertain the intention of the assailants, saying the investigation would reveal that.

“I can confirm to you that the man named David Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Umesi street, Odo Ado area of Ado Ekiti early this morning (Monday) by assailants.

“He was killed in his room by assailants whose intention we have not been able to establish as of now.

“We are investigating and our investigation will reveal whether it was a case of assassination or robbery.

“We are assuring the public that the perpetrators shall be arrested and punished for their sins,” he said.

Abutu added that the corpse of the former civil servant had been deposited in the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The police spokesman urged the public to oblige the police with veracious information that can help the police in checkmating killings and other crimes in the state.

