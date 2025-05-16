Gunmen kill lawyer, one other in Anambra

yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Friday, killed a lawyer and one other person in Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the incident happened at Egbebelu village, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

He said they were attacked while returning from a court session involving a murder case.

Ikenga said the victims bodies were recover from the crime scene on Thursday 15th May, 2025 at about 11:30am when the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu led a team of senior officers—including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and experienced detectives from the Command—on a visit to the area.

He said the armed men operate on a motorcycle.

According to the PPRO, the visit follows a reported incident involving the murder of two individuals, one of whom has been identified as a legal practitioner who had earlier secured the bail of an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II, Ekwulobia.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were attacked while returning from the court session, having been trailed and double-crossed by the assailants.

One of the victims survived the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The escapee has been debriefed by the Police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and positively identified by their respective families. In the course of the preliminary investigations, a red Toyota Camry vehicle, believed to belong to one of the deceased, was recovered from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered an intensive investigation into the incident and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Further updates will be provided in due course as the investigation progresses.

