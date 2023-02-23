By: Michael Ovat – Awka

The Labour Party’s (LP) Senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Bar Oyibo Chukwu, has reportedly been killed by gunmen three days to the 2023 presidential and senatorial elections.

Though details of his death are still sketchy, Chukwu was said to have been shot dead and then burnt inside the vehicle he was in.

It was gathered that the deceased was gunning for the senate, with his opponents being Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP) and of Ada Ogbu (APC).

Supporters of Peter Obi have expressed anger and bitterness over the reported death of the candidate three days to the elections.

An unverified video on social media showed a man burnt inside a campaign vehicle with people around the scene weeping and wailing.

At the time of filing this report the State Police Command is yet to react on the incident.