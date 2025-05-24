Gunmen kill husband, wife, two children in Anambra

A devastating tragedy occurred in Isseke community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, on Thursday evening, when gunmen brutally murdered a family of four, comprising husband, wife, and two of their children.

According to eyewitnesses, the killers invaded the family’s apartment while they were sleeping, killing them in cold blood and leaving their lifeless bodies on the floor of their rooms.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The victims have been identified as the family of Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke (Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke).

A police source confirmed the incident, stating that a joint security team has been deployed to the area to prevent any further incidents.

The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the morgue, and investigations are ongoing.

The source revealed that preliminary information suggests the gunmen attacked the family unprovoked.

The command has expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and is working to apprehend the perpetrators.

The area has been reinforced by the joint security team, and further developments will be communicated as the investigation unfolds.